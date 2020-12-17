Vaccines are arriving in Wake County. When will you be able to get one?

Hospitals in Wake County are getting their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but it will still be months before most people in Wake County will get their turn.

WakeMed received 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday, with plans to start vaccinating healthcare workers on Friday.

Wake County health and government officials shared their plans to distribute the vaccine and asked for people to remain vigilant during a virtual press conference Tuesday.

There have been 36,247 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wake County with 324 deaths. More than 6,000 confirmed cases have been confirmed since Dec. 1.

More than 20,000 of those confirmed cases are from within the city of Raleigh.

Vaccines in Wake County

Wake County government will find out Friday how many doses it will receive next week to start vaccinating its public health employees.

“We know that the minimum number that ships is 975, so we are hoping to get at least that,” said Dr. Jason Wittes, Wake County’s pharmacy director.

People will be vaccinated in the following order:

Healthcare workers and long-term care staff and residents.

Adults at the highest risk of severe illness and the highest risk for exposure.

Adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk.

Students and critical industry workers.

Everyone else who wants a COVID-19 vaccine.

North Carolina expects to get 85,800 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer this week, but it’s unclear how many vaccines the state will receive in the future, The News & Observer reported.

“North Carolina and every other state still need clarity from the federal government as to how many doses of the Pfizer vaccine we’ll receive,” said Gov. Roy Cooper said in a Tuesday press conference. “We’ve been told that each Friday we’ll get information about the following week’s shipment, giving the states just a few hours to direct where those shipments will go.”

The vaccine needs to be administered twice, 21 days apart.

This story is breaking and will be updated.