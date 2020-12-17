Raleigh News & Observer Logo
Police gather outside Crabtree Valley Mall after reports of shots fired

Police officers stand outside the Macy’s entrance to Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, N.C. Thursday night, Dec. 17, 2020 after reports of shots fired inside the mall.
Police officers stand outside the Macy’s entrance to Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, N.C. Thursday night, Dec. 17, 2020 after reports of shots fired inside the mall. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

A large police presence and ambulances were reported outside Raleigh’s Crabtree Valley Mall on Thursday night after reports of shots being fired.

ABC11, The News & Observer’s news gathering partner, said a kiosk owner in the mall reported hearing shots. Eyewitnesses reported a chaotic scene as people in the mall ran, according to ABC11.

CBS 17 quoted a security guard who said the mall was evacuated.

It was not clear whether anyone was injured.

A police staging area had been set up outside the Macy’s store at the mall, ABC11 said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Thad Ogburn
Thad Ogburn is The News & Observer’s Metro Editor, overseeing reporters and editors who cover education, local government, crime, courts, media, food, religion and cultural issues. A North Carolina native, he’s held a variety of editing roles in news and features for the past 28 years.
