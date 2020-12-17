Local
Police gather outside Crabtree Valley Mall after reports of shots fired
A large police presence and ambulances were reported outside Raleigh’s Crabtree Valley Mall on Thursday night after reports of shots being fired.
ABC11, The News & Observer’s news gathering partner, said a kiosk owner in the mall reported hearing shots. Eyewitnesses reported a chaotic scene as people in the mall ran, according to ABC11.
CBS 17 quoted a security guard who said the mall was evacuated.
It was not clear whether anyone was injured.
A police staging area had been set up outside the Macy’s store at the mall, ABC11 said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
