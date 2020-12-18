Snow in the Triangle next week? Could 2020 hand us a Christmas gift?

A hopeful snowflake popped onto cell phones Friday morning in the upcoming weather forecast, offering a bit of yuletide fun for 2020’s end.

The forecast calls for a 30% chance of flakes on Christmas Day, leaving the Triangle with some cause for holiday anticipation in spite of canceled parades, parties and unavailable Playstation 5s.

Still, the National Weather Service in Raleigh cautions that iPhone’s weather-predictor is way premature.

While a Canadian cold front is expected on Christmas Eve, the Triangle’s precipitation will likely be long gone by the time it arrives, and the temperatures preceding it will hover around the 50s.

“I would not put a whole lot of confidence in that,” said meteorologist Kathleen Carroll, noting the phone flakes.

So wish for the cold front to dawdle and the pre-Christmas rain to linger.

Maybe the two will collide next Friday, bidding 2020 a frosty farewell.