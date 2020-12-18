Johnston County suspected child sex trafficking victim found in New York

A suspected child sex trafficking victim from Johnston County was found Monday in New York City, along with other suspected victims.

The child, found in a residence in the Bronx, New York, had been missing from Johnston County since Oct. 12, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, who asked the county’s Sheriff’s Department for help in locating the child on Nov. 10.

“During a search of the residence, several additional suspected victims of sex trafficking were identified. HSI New York is currently conducting a criminal investigation into alleged violations of child sex trafficking and pornography federal statutes,” the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release Friday.

The U.S. Marshals Service didn’t specify how many other victims were found.

The Johnston County child is a female teenager, said Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Taylor, but no other details could be disclosed since the victim is a minor and the investigation is ongoing.

The child was put in the care of the New York City Administration for Children’s Services to “provide victim assistance and treatment,” the release said.

Marshal Taylor said the child is still in New York receiving treatment and it is unknown when she will return to North Carolina.

“We don’t want to put a lot of pressure on her,” Taylor said.

The U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, formed by several police departments and sheriff’s offices from North Carolina, was also involved in the investigation, according to the release.

“The U.S. Marshals are committed to rescuing children and working with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to hold those individuals responsible for human trafficking accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said Michael East, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

