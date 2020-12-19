Police give details of overnight wreck on I-440 that killed a Raleigh man

police lights at night Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Raleigh man died in a one-vehicle crash late Friday night on Interstate 440 near the Glenwood Avenue exit.

Christopher Howell Oakley was driving eastbound on I-440 between the Glenwood Avenue and Six Forks Road exits at 11:26 p.m. Friday when he swerved to the right and hit a guardrail, according to a Raleigh Police report.

Oakley, the lone occupant in the vehicle, swerved to the left across all four lanes and hit the concrete median barrier. He swerved again to to the right across all four lanes before coming to a stop outside the travel lanes.

Oakley, of Ballybunion Way in Raleigh, died as a result of the crash, according to the report.

The wreck report doesn’t list a cause for the accident. But the report indicates that the vehicle wasn’t believed to have been speeding and that alcohol and drugs are not suspected.

