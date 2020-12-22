NC Gov. Cooper holds press conference to give COVID-19 update. Here’s how to watch.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a press conference today to update the state’s progress in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, as the number of cases and hospitalizations remain high across the state.

Cooper will appear with faith leaders and with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

On Monday, Cooper announced a new executive order allowing cocktails to-go starting at 5 p.m. The measure, Cooper said, offers relief to the ailing restaurant industry, without allowing larger gatherings.

At least 483,647 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 6,240 have died as of Monday, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 4,400 new COVID-19 cases, down from 6,900 reported the day before. Sunday’s case count was the third-highest daily total since the start of the pandemic.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 2 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well. The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.