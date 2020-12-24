Here’s what to do with your Christmas tree in the Triangle after you’ve celebrated

Katie Lust, her dog Cruiser, and Taylor Young purchase a Christmas tree at the State Farmers Market on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Raleigh, N.C. Half of the tree vendors have sold out at the market in the first week of December. rwillett@newsobserver.com

If you’re ready to kick your tree to the curb the day after Christmas, or in the coming weeks, here’s what you can do.

Wake County

Through the Happy Trails Christmas Tree Recycling Program, county residents can drop off their trees — stripped of decorations — at any of the eight recycling locations from Dec. 26 trhough Jan. 24. All sites will be closed on Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.

Four centers are open for contactless drop-off from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week:

▪ Site 1 – 10505 Old Stage Road, Garner

▪ Site 2 – 6120 Old Smithfield Road, Apex

▪ Site 4 – 3600 Yates Mill Pond Road, Raleigh

▪ Site 11 – 5051 Wendell Blvd./U.S. 64 Business, Wendell

Four Wake County parks are available for contactless drop-off from 8 a.m. to sundown seven days a week:

▪ Green Hills County Park - 9300 Deponie Drive, Raleigh

▪ Blue Jay Point County Park - 3200 Pleasant Union Church Road, Raleigh

▪ Harris Lake County Park - 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill

▪ Lake Crabtree County Park - 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville

City of Durham

In the city of Durham, you can leave your live Christmas tree curbside and request a pickup beginning Jan. 4. Collection is free, but make sure your tree is unbagged, free of decorations and, if it’s taller than 6 feet, cut in half.

Durham residents can also drop trees off free of charge at the Waste Disposal and Recycling Center at 2115 E. Club Blvd. from Jan. 4 to Feb. 6, anytime between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or between 7:30 a.m. and noon on Saturday.

Trees can be dropped off at the following parks for free on Jan. 9, 16, 23, 30, or Feb. 6 between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

▪ C.M. Herndon Park - 511 Scott King Road

▪ Valley Springs Park - 3805 Valley Springs Road

▪ Rock Quarry Park - 701 Stadium Drive

▪ Twin Lakes Park - 435 Chandler Road

▪ Southern Boundaries Park - 3400 Third Fork Road

▪ Bethesda Park - 1814 Stage Road

Durham County

In Durham County, residents with a current solid waste car decal can drop their trees at the following convenience centers:

▪ Parkwood - 5928 N.C. 55

▪ Redwood - 100 Electra Road

▪ Bahama - 9008 Quail Roost Road

Only the Parkwood center is open Dec. 26. For more information on times and dates the sites are open, visit the county’s website at dconc.gov.





Orange County

Chapel Hill residents typically have trees picked up during regular yard waste collection. .For information on mulching, call 919-968-2788.