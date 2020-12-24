NC groups get $2.5 million from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to help fight homelessness

Two North Carolina groups are each getting $1.25 million to try to help end homelessness and provide housing for families struggling to make it through the pandemic.

This month, the Bezos Day One Family Fund announced that $105.9 million will be awarded to 42 groups in 24 states, including Families Together and the North Carolina Coalition to End Homelessness. The fund was created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to provide shelter and support for young families in communities across the country.

“it is an honor for us to receive the award because of how the grantees are selected,” Denise Neunaber, executive director of the North Carolina Coalition to End Homelessness, said in an interview. “Grantees are invited to apply by an advisory group of our nation’s leaders in ending homelessness.

“For Families Together and NCCEH to rise to their attention means a great deal about the work we are doing to drive real change to end homelessness.”

Pandemic increases housing need

Both North Carolina groups expect they’ll be busy using the $2.5 million in grant money to help people who’ve been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From June 20 to Sept. 3, evictions in the state resulted in 15,690 coronavirus cases and 304 deaths, according to the study published through the Social Science Research Network, the News & Observer previously reported.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that he’s extending a statewide moratorium on evictions to Jan. 31, the News & Observer reported. Even with the moratorium, some groups say landlords are able to work around the restrictions to evict people.

The new stimulus bill recently approved by Congress would extend a nationwide eviction moratorium to Jan. 31 and provide North Carolina with $700 million in rental assistance, the N&O previously reported. President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the bill, saying the $600 per person stimulus check isn’t large enough.

“Eventually things are going to improve, but I don’t think it’s going to be quick by any means,” Lisa Rowe, executive director of Raleigh-based Families Together, said in an interview. “2021 will be challenging for people who are poor and can’t work from home.”

Families Together served more families from July through December of this year than it did all of 2019, according to Rowe.

In the past, Families Together helped families move out of motels to provide them a more stable living environment. But with shelters closed or operating at reduced capacity due to social distancing, Rowe said they’ve helped put some families into motels so that they’d have a place to stay during the pandemic.

Serve 600 more families

Rowe said the $1.25 million grant will allow Families Together to serve an additional 600 families over the next five years. New programs will include:

▪ Hire staff to provide intensive financial health training and employment assistance so their clients can maintain their housing.

▪ Expand the number of people who can stay in the group’s family shelter.

▪ Expand the number of families in short-term housing, where people pay a nominal amount while they save up money to move to more permanent housing. Rowe said they use this program to help some families of Wake County school system students move out of motels.

▪ Build six to eight permanent “cottage court style” homes on Plainview Drive in Raleigh for families.

“This kind of boost will allow us to do more, not just in helping with rent and case management, which is a big part of what we do,” Rowe said. “But owning property we can designate for affordable housing is huge.”

Rowe said Families Together won’t use restrictions that other landlords have that bar some people from becoming tenants. This could include not requiring that a person’s income be three times their rent or that they’ve never been evicted before.

Rowe said the group will apply for some of the money from the $80 million affordable housing bond approved by Raleigh voters in November.

Flexible help for families

The N.C. Coalition to End Homelessness is also based in Raleigh but helps families across the state. Unlike Families Together, the coalition doesn’t offer direct services to people.

Instead, Neunaber, the coalition’s executive director, said they’ll give part of their $1.25 million grant to groups that work directly with families. She said the coalition wants the groups that get the money to treat it as a flexible pot that families can draw from to meet their needs.

Families may need to turn to an outside agency if no one they know can provide them the help, Neunaber said. For instance, she said the grant money might be used for things such as helping people who have federal Section 8 vouchers pay the deposit to get an apartment or house to rent.

“Sometimes it takes a a small amount of money to overcome a large barrier,” Neunaber said. “We want agencies to be as flexible as possible to work with families to solve problems together.”