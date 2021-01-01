A long-time Southeast Raleigh resident has died after a fire at her home

Joyce Kelly lived in her house on State Street since 1981. She died in a fire there this week. jshaffer@newsobserver.com

Joyce Kelly lived 40 years in the same house on State Street and spent many of them crusading against crime and blight in her corner of Southeast Raleigh.

Kelly helped form the Camellia Garden Club in her Idlewild neighborhood, proudly sprucing up her beloved brick house at the top of a small hill.

For many years, she worked driving senior citizens to doctor’s appointments, checking in on the less fortunate around her.

“She was a force of nature,” said Joanna Crell-Arias, her neighbor. “Every year for her birthday she would have a party in her yard and play the best music. It’s so quiet now.”

Kelly, 75, died from injuries in a Tuesday morning fire at her State Street house, where she had resided since 1981. The cause of the fire is uncertain, but hers was the second fire-related death in Raleigh in the week after Christmas.

Friends remembered her as a fixture in the neighborhood just east of downtown, not far from St. Augustine’s University, where she was active in the Citizens Advisory Council meetings on North Tarboro Street.

She railed against the declining quality of life in Idlewild, watching houses owned by generations of families split up into short-term rentals.

“All the bad traffic comes through our neighborhood now,” she said in 1998 after a fatal shooting across the street. “It’s gotten so bad, people’s plants are getting stolen, their cars are getting broken into, and we have to put up motion lights all around the houses.”

Prostitution became her pet issue. By 2008, sex traffic on nearby East Lane Street became a 24-hour problem.

In 2003, Kelly told The News & Observer about finding a minivan parked on her street with a prostitute performing an illicit act inside. She knocked on the van’s window, letting the “john” know she would be calling the police. The Arizona man arrested that day turned out to be a registered sex offender.

Neighborhood activist and former CAC chair Octavia Rainey recalled when she and Kelly stood on a corner until 2 a.m. along with a television reporter, who jumped out of hiding with a camera each time a car slowed to a stop.

At any CAC meeting, Kelly would always speak up with her constant concern.

“When she raised her hand,” Rainey said, “everybody knew what Joyce was going to say.”

Kelly lived to see prostitution vanish from Idlewild streets, replaced by a different social issue. Many of the trouble-spot houses have been replaced by towering modern homes, and Rainey notes fewer Black families on the blocks they once dominated.

Kelly was proud of her house, well-kept and decorated with bird baths and ornamental plants in stone circles. They’re joined now by some of her belongings, brought outside after the fire, including souvenirs from her decades of Dallas Cowboys fandom.

Fire department reports show the house is now uninhabitable. Crell-Arias says she has lost more than a neighbor.

“We looked out for each other,” she said, “and she taught me things.”

The Raleigh Fire Department lists the cause of the fire at 208 North State St. as uncertain. Josh Shaffer jshaffer@newsobserver.com