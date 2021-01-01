One motorist dead in crash that closed Interstate 85 near Hillsborough

Getty Images/iStockphoto

One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 in Orange County on Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

The crash took place about 1:30 p.m. and temporarily closed the highway’s northbound lanes near Hillsborough and the split with I-40.

The Orange Rural Fire Department confirmed the highway had reopened by 4 p.m.

Further details on the wreck and the person who died were not available. The crash represents the first highway fatality in the Triangle in 2021.