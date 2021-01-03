Raleigh News & Observer Logo
Raleigh car crash kills off-duty firefighter

File image
RALEIGH

An off-duty firefighter died in a traffic accident Sunday, the Raleigh Professional Firefighters Association said in a Facebook post Sunday night.

Lt. H.G. “Greg” Ellis was the only person in his vehicle, the association said.

ABC11, The News & Observer’s news partner, reported that Ellis died after a crash Sunday afternoon at Six Forks Road and Interstate 540 involving multiple vehicles.

Ellis had been with the Raleigh Fire Department for more than a decade and also was an instructor, ABC11 reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Profile Image of Jordan Schrader
Jordan Schrader
Jordan Schrader has spent the past 13 years covering state governments, including as state politics editor for The News & Observer since 2016. Contact him at jschrader@newsobserver.com.
