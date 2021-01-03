Raleigh car crash kills off-duty firefighter

File image

An off-duty firefighter died in a traffic accident Sunday, the Raleigh Professional Firefighters Association said in a Facebook post Sunday night.

Lt. H.G. “Greg” Ellis was the only person in his vehicle, the association said.

ABC11, The News & Observer’s news partner, reported that Ellis died after a crash Sunday afternoon at Six Forks Road and Interstate 540 involving multiple vehicles.

Ellis had been with the Raleigh Fire Department for more than a decade and also was an instructor, ABC11 reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.