Arrest made by police after woman’s murder in first fatal Raleigh shooting of 2021

Homicide detectives with the Raleigh Police Department arrested a suspect on Saturday linked to a shooting of a woman Wednesday in Northeast Raleigh, the city’s first fatal shooting of the year.

Michael Gregory Plaza, 28, was charged with murder in connection with the death of Andrea Elizabeth Lucas, 56, who was taken to WakeMed Hospital after being shot on Wednesday night. She later died from her injuries, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Mallory Court between Capital Boulevard and Louisburg Road, where police found Lucas injured by gunshots.

In a 911 call made on Wednesday, a woman in the apartment complex where the shooting happened told police that a woman had been shot outside the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot.

Police are carrying out a follow-up investigation and people with helpful information are asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Shootings in Raleigh in 2020 were higher than those reported in 2019, The News & Observer previously reported.