Local

Photo caption correction

Rev, Douglas Moore, pastor of the Asbury Temple Methodist Church, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Rev. Ralph David Abernathy and NCCU student Lacy Streeter walk along West Main Street on their way to the Woolworth Lunch Counter in this fie photo of February 16,1960.
Rev, Douglas Moore, pastor of the Asbury Temple Methodist Church, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Rev. Ralph David Abernathy and NCCU student Lacy Streeter walk along West Main Street on their way to the Woolworth Lunch Counter in this fie photo of February 16,1960. Jim Thornton Durham Herald-Sun

A photo on page 1A Monday, Jan. 18, 2020 misidentified the man standing at right of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The man is the Rev. Ralph David Abernathy, an associate of Dr. King.

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use