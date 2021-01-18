Local
Photo caption correction
A photo on page 1A Monday, Jan. 18, 2020 misidentified the man standing at right of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The man is the Rev. Ralph David Abernathy, an associate of Dr. King.
