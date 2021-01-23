NC group to host COVID-19 relief event in Raleigh. How you can get aid.

A line of cars waits for coronavirus tests at the Avery Street Recreation Center in Garner Friday, July 10, 2020. tlong@newsobserver.com

The North Carolina Community Action Association will host a drive-through event Tuesday to support families struggling under the financial weight of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization said in a news release.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Jan. 26, families can drive to the PNC Arena in Raleigh, where NCCAA volunteers will load household goods, baby supplies, food and other necessities into car trunks.

The organization said it will provide support for up to 1,000 families on a first-come, first-served basis.

Organizers said participants will be asked to remain in their vehicles as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

“While the pandemic has taken a toll on virtually everyone, NCCAA is grateful to offer support to some of our most vulnerable families,” Sharon C. Goodson, NCCAA’s executive director, said in a news release. “It is our hope that this event will provide some measure of relief to those most impacted.”

The event is sponsored by a number of organizations.

Anyone interested in volunteering can find more information at: activategood.org/nonprofit/211.