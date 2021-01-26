Parking-lot Pop Up event fills 1,000 pandemic-stricken families with food and hope

Wanda Hunter, a volunteer with the North Carolina Community Action Association, loads bottled water into a car trunk at PNC Arena in Raleigh Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The relief event gave free food and other aid to families during the pandemic. tlong@newsobserver.com

A single mother of three, Cynthia Zak rolled her silver minivan through the pandemic relief line, her 1-year-old asleep in the back while volunteers tossed bags of sweet potatoes in her trunk.

A 43, Zak only recently moved to Morrisville from New York, seeking an affordable life with room to grow. But since COVID-19 struck, her lupus and kidney disorder keep her mostly indoors, unable to seek work and isolated from family.

“I need help,” she said. “I’m on disability. In New York, I didn’t leave my house. I know a lot of people who passed away. My cousin has COVID.”

On Tuesday, she would be taking home a month’s worth of food.

Zak’s car numbered roughly 100 in a line stretching a half-mile — all families eager for help from the Big Pop Up event in the parking lot of Raleigh’s PNC Arena on Tuesday.

‘People are hurting’

The massive relief event put on by the NC Community Action Association, a statewide nonprofit and umbrella group for local relief, aimed to feed hundreds in a contact-free, car-keeps-running space. The demand for help in the Triangle was large enough to fill the parking lot, and the cars poured in from Edwards Mill and Trinity roads, their trunks popped hopefully open.

“People are hurting,” said Dr. Landon Mason, president of the NCCAA board. “People are literally struggling, sir. We’re prepared to serve 1,000 cars.”

Through a long string of partnerships, NCCAA routed two lines of cars through a five-station relief line, where volunteers packed boxes of peanut butter and other dry goods, bags of sweet potatoes, cases of coconut water and grab-bags full of diapers, hair brushes, massage pillows and for at least one lucky driver, a robot vacuum.

A forklift operator with the North Carolina Community Action Association moves a pallet of bottled water at PNC Arena in Raleigh Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The relief event gave free food and other aid to families during the pandemic. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

The relief comes as the Food Bank of Eastern and Central NC reports demand up 40% since the pandemic began in March, running higher in harder-hit rural pockets. Relief groups often place food boxes outdoors, such as Helping Hand Mission’s on New Bern Avenue, knowing many are too shy or proud to seek charity.

More than 750,000 people face hunger across 34 counties, the agency reports. The state’s unemployment rate hangs at 6.2%, nearly twice its level at the end of 2019.

Making it easy to get help

As the families drove through the parking lot Tuesday, a DJ played “Brick House” while volunteers picked from two dozen palettes of water stacked head high, picking bags from 5,000 pounds of sweet potatoes donated by Royce Bone Farms in Nashville.

“It’s access,” said Jessica Whichard, the food banks’ communications director. “An event like this makes it easy. Everything is here. They don’t need to get out of the car. But at rural events ...”

For Zak and her family, the challenges of pandemic life, single parenthood and autoimmune disorders show some signs of slacking off. Her mother will move here later this year, and at their new Morrisville home, there is at least room to grow.

“I have double the space,” she said. “I have a garage. I have a yard. I have an attic!”

And for a while, she has a full pantry and one less worry.