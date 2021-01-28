NC fliers were more likely to try to bring guns through TSA checkpoints last year

Far fewer passengers were screened at airport security checkpoints last year, but those who did fly were more likely to get caught carrying a gun.

The Transportation Safety Administration says it found 105 guns on passengers or in their carry-on bags at North Carolina’s 10 commercial airports last year, or one for every 81,715 passengers it screened. That compares to 194 guns in 2019, or one for every 108,301 passengers screened.

The TSA has said the number of guns it finds at checkpoints has been climbing nationwide for years. While the overall number found last year declined as the airline business got hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, the rate of guns found doubled to 10 per million passengers screened, the agency said this week.

North Carolina’s two largest airports — Charlotte Douglas International and Raleigh-Durham International — accounted for 88 of the 105 guns found in the state last year. At RDU, the agency found one gun for every 85,512 passengers it screened, while at Charlotte Douglas it was one per 76,432.

The TSA screened about 8.5 million passengers at North Carolina airports last year, down 59% from a year earlier. The number of guns stopped also fell, from 194 in 2019, but not at the same pace.

Travelers caught with a firearm at a TSA checkpoint face a civil penalty of $2,050 to $10,250 per violation, even if they have a concealed weapons permit. The agency assesses higher penalties if ammunition is easily accessible or if the gun is loaded. In 2019, 87% of firearms found at checkpoints were loaded, the TSA says.

Travelers could also face criminal charges. When TSA agents find a gun at RDU, they call airport police, who confiscate the weapon and determine whether to press charges. Options range from a civil citation to a felony charge, depending on the circumstances.

It is possible to fly with a firearm, but it must be unloaded and in a locked, hard-sided container as checked baggage. Passengers must let the airline know about the firearm or ammunition when checking the bag at the ticket counter. For more information, go to www.tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition.

If you’re unsure of what other items might or might not be allowed through an airport security checkpoint, go to TSA.gov and click on “What Can I Bring?” You can also tweet a question to @AskTSA weekdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and weekends/holidays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.