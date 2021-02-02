NC Gov. Cooper to address reopening schools at today’s briefing. Here’s how to watch.

Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing on North Carolina’s coronavirus pandemic response Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at the NC Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. tlong@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a press conference today to address the reopening of the state’s public schools, which have mostly gone virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooper is expected to appear with Public Schools Superintendent Catherine Truitt and call for local districts to reopen schools.

On Monday, a bill filed in the N.C. Senate would require school districts to give parents of special-education students the option of daily in-person instruction. The legislation would also require districts to provide other students with either daily in-person classes or a mix of in-person and online courses.

The bill would require districts to continue to provide a remote learning option for families who don’t want in-person classes.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen is also expected to appear at today’s media briefing.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 2 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well. The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.