‘We have to do better’: Influential institutions in Wake to tackle systemic racism

Some of the most influential institutions in Wake County are together launching an initiative to address systemic racial disparities in North Carolina’s largest county.

The initiative, called A Better Wake, is spearheaded by the county, the City of Raleigh, the Raleigh Chamber, the Raleigh-Apex NAACP and the Triangle DEI Alliance. More than 30 businesses have also joined the initiative, including IBM, Advance Auto Parts and Pendo, according to announcement made Tuesday.

It’s a lofty goal for A Better Wake, whose members hope to recruit other businesses and community groups to commit to dismantling systemic racism.

The group has not discussed specific solutions yet, but it hopes the effort will generate some practical policy and practices for businesses that can tackle racial disparities.

Gerald Givens Jr., head of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP, said A Better Wake came out of conversations between community leaders after the death of George Floyd last summer. Floyd died in Minneapolis last May, after a police officer placed his knee on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

His death sparked waves of protests across the country, including days of demonstrations in downtown Raleigh. It also ignited renewed calls for overhauling institutions to account for past racial inequities.

“The Floyd video sucked all of the oxygen out of the country,” Givens told The News & Observer. “Seeing it, you can’t help but feel like we have to do better. We can’t just keep passing this down from generation to generation.”

Matt Calabria, chair of the Wake County Commissioners, also pointed to Floyd’s death as a catalyst, saying the community can’t let the momentum from that event dissipate.

“It is important that we keep the conversation about systemic racism going in Wake County,” he said. “There is no doubt that there is disparities in education, health and criminal justice outcomes” between the county’s white and Black residents.

“Those are things that ought not fall by the wayside,” he added. “I hope this keeps front and center the conversation about racial inequities, and it is a springboard for some meaningful action in the country to ameliorate systemic racism.”

Awaiting report’s recommendations

Calabria said that guidepost for any potential actions could come from a study — commissioned by the county, city and Chamber — on racial disparities in Wake County. Research Triangle Park-based research firm RTI International is authoring the study. It is expected to be published later this year.

Calabria said it will come with recommendations on policies that could alleviate gaps in education, criminal justice, health and economic outcomes.

The study, however, is just a starting point, he said, “and not the finish line.”

For his part, Calabria plans to advocate for jail diversion programs; new services to help previously incarcerated individuals re-enter the community; and the creation of racial-equity training for the county commissioners — something it currently doesn’t do.

Givens said that it is important for the business community to buy into the initiative.

So far, some of the county’s largest employers have signed up, and they will eventually be given a list of actions that could improve disparities within their own ranks.

Givens hopes things like pay discrepancy between white and Black employees can be addressed.

“Those are things that companies can identify and say, ‘We can fix those things,’” Givens said.

