‘He made all of us better.’ WRAL mourns the passing of its longtime Sky 5 pilot

Steve Wiley, left, the Chief Pilot for WRAL-TV’s Sky 5 chopper, flew photographers to cover sports, breaking news and features stories for more than 30 years. WRAL

Steve Wiley, the longtime chief pilot of WRAL-TV’s Sky 5 chopper, died on Wednesday. He was 65.

WRAL anchors Debra Morgan and David Crabtree first reported Wiley’s death on the evening news on Wednesday. Crabtree said Wiley passed “after an illness.”

Morgan sniffled, her voice quavering with emotion as she spoke about Wiley: “He always took such good care of me. He cared about covering the story, but also cared about us and keeping us safe.”

Morgan and Crabtree offered condolences to Wiley’s wife, Kevin Wiley.

“They’re such a big part of WRAL’s family, and my heart goes out to Kevin and Steve’s family,” Morgan said.

As a young man, Wiley, who was born in England, flew a helicopter for WABC in New York City before coming to Raleigh to work for WRAL. At the station, for more than 30 years, he assisted with sports coverage and flew photographers and reporters over and to natural disasters, fires, car chases and other breaking news and features stories.

‘He took care of everybody’

Mary Alice Boliek, an assignment editor for WRAL, said Wiley was like a “work dad” to her — an old school newsman with high standards.

“He made me a better assignment editor — because of the fear that he instilled,” she said, laughing.

“He had this thick exterior, like an old journalism guy from the old days, and you really had to impress him,” Boliek told The News & Observer. “You really had to know what you were doing, and you had to be smart in order for him to let you inside.”

But once Wiley let you inside, you had his heart, she said. “Then he just loved you like you were his own.”

When Wiley’s WRAL family learned of his death on Wednesday, Morgan said in a phone interview that one of the worst parts was that, because of COVID-19, they could not all be together to grieve and share stories about their friend.

“We couldn’t hug each other, we couldn’t cry together, we couldn’t support each other in the way that I know we all wanted,” Morgan said. “To be able to call and talk to each other was something, but I really missed seeing my coworkers face-to-face and being able to hug everybody and grieve together, and just share our stories about Steve. That was truly heartbreaking yesterday, on top of the news itself.”

Morgan talked of working with Wiley covering a 1994 train derailment in Johnston County, and how he circled the wreckage for hours trying to get the best views, but always making sure they were safe.

He was “truly a huge part of WRAL,” Morgan said.

And while it was true Wiley “was gruff and definitely had a steely exterior,” Morgan says what she remembers most about him is his laugh.

“He just had the best laugh,” she said. “And I love that he wanted to make us the best that we possibly could be. I do think that working around Steve, you had that attitude of ‘I don’t want to let him down. He’s my teammate, he’s my coworker — I’ve got to do the best I can.’

“He had a very high standard of excellence, and I appreciated and respected and loved him for that, because I feel like he made all of us better,” Morgan said.

Sky 5 was ‘like a person to him’

Boliek said Wiley was private about his illness, but that his wife, Kevin, said that doctors had given him three months to live. That was three and a half years ago.

“He never wanted anyone to worry about him, he never wanted anyone to think he wasn’t as strong as he was before,” she said. “He did it on his own terms.”

But when he found out he wouldn’t be around forever, Boliek said, it became Wiley’s mission to make sure he left the Sky 5 chopper in top condition.

“He loved that helicopter, it was like a person to him,” Boliek said. “And he wanted to take care of that helicopter because the people who got into that helicopter were his friends,” she said.

“He just took care of everybody,” she said.

On their website, the station posted a video tribute with remembrances of Wiley from his WRAL co-workers.

“From now, until the time I leave this place, when I look up and see Sky 5, I’m thinking of Steve Wiley,” said Ed Wilson, WRAL News chief photographer, in the tribute. “He made Sky 5 what it is.”