Halifax sheriff says fatal shooting of 10-year-old girl may have been accidental

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting death of a 10-year-old late Saturday was probably accidental.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at about 11:30 p.m. on Bobolink Trail in Hollister, about 50 miles northeast of Raleigh, where they found the girl had already died.

Investigators say it appears that a relative mishandled a firearm and accidentally shot the girl, according to an email from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives were continuing to investigate Sunday.

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the girl or say how she and the family member were related.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there were 2,271 unintentional shootings that resulted in injury or death nationwide last year.