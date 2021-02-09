NC Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 vaccine update at today’s briefing. How to watch.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, February 4, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a news conference today to give an update on North Carolina’s progress in slowing the spread of the coronavirus and on COVID-19 vaccine distribution across the state.

Cooper will appear with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

As of Monday, at least 799,279 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 9,991 have died since last March, according to state health officials. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 3,084 new COVID-19 cases, down from 4,674 reported the day before.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 2 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well. The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.