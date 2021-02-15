Durham police warn of spike in car break-ins, bicycle thefts downtown

Police are warning of a rise in car break-ins and bicycle thefts in downtown Durham. Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan

If you park in and around downtown Durham, especially overnight, police are urging you to remember to lock your car doors.

That’s because car break-ins have been on the rise downtown in recent months. Since Dec. 1, there have been 64 larcenies from motor vehicles in the area, more than half in garages for apartment complexes or hotels, according to the Durham Police Department.

That’s more than double the number of larcenies from motor vehicles downtown during the same period last year, according to district Captain Marianne Bond.

Firearms were stolen in seven of the car break-ins since Dec. 1. In the others, suspects made off with laptops, iPads, headphones and sunglasses.

In more than 70% of cases, vehicles had been left unlocked and items were left in plain sight. In many cases, the suspects have walked through the parking garages checking vehicle door handles, according to security camera footage and witnesses.

Also since Dec. 1, 18 bicycles have been stolen in the downtown police district. Many of the bicycles were locked with cable locks or were in unlocked storage areas of apartment complexes.

Police have made no arrests in these cases, though an arrest warrant has been issued for one suspect.

The majority of the incidents have occurred overnight, between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., said Bond. Police are conducting additional patrols in these areas.

“Leave your cars locked,” Bond said. “Don’t leave anything of value in it, even change— definitely laptops, backpacks.”