NC Gov. Cooper expected to update COVID-19 vaccine schedule today. How to watch.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, February 24, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce an updated COVID-19 vaccination schedule at a news conference today.

The state is currently vaccinating Groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers and people over the age of 65, and also a portion of Group 3 that includes teachers and those who work with children.

The date to open vaccinations to other front-line workers in Group 3 was set for March 10, but WRAL-TV reported Tuesday that Gov. Cooper is expected to move that date up by as much as a week.

A new one-shot COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson has received emergency use authorization from the federal government and will start arriving in North Carolina this week.

Cooper will appear with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 2 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL and CBS 17 in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well. The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.