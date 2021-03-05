Police charge two teens with murder in fatal shooting in East Raleigh

Raleigh police charged two teens Friday with killing a 38-year-old man last week.

Damauri Javante Barnes, 18, and Justin Mekhi Perry, 18, were charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Steve Alphonso Martin on Feb. 25.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on Milburnie Road in East Raleigh.

They found Martin suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transferred to WakeMed, where he died.

Two 911 callers reported hearing six gunshots and a car driving away. Neither saw the car.

The front door of the house where the shots were fired was left open, one caller said.

Raleigh police announced arrests Friday in three deaths.

In addition to the teens, police charged Leronte Ahkei Williams, 26, with two counts of murder Friday in the killings of Teleah Janae Richmond, 27, and Taferious Traquail Cannady, 24, who were found dead in a car in February 2020.

The latter deaths were among 27 homicides and 112 total shooting incidents in 2020, according to preliminary year-end figures from the Raleigh Police Department, The News & Observer previously reported.