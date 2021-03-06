Highway Patrol identify teen killed in Wake hit-and-run

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Wake County that killed a 17-year-old girl. Dreamstime via TNS

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has identified a teenager who suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a pickup truck in Wake County Friday night, a spokesman for the patrol said.

Toyona Smith, a 17-year-old girl, was part of a group of pedestrians walking south on Old Milburnie Road when the truck hit her and another pedestrian, said patrol spokesman Christopher Knox.

The incident occurred at roughly 7:35 p.m. Friday, and the vehicle fled the scene, he said.

Knox was unable to identify the other pedestrian, or to say why they were walking along the road. The group of five were walking after their vehicle experienced a flat tire, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

Knox said Smith was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The other person who was struck suffered minor injuries, he added.

The vehicle is believed to be a black Toyota truck between the model years of 2007 and 2013, Knox said.