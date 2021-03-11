Local

Wake Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘suspicious’ death after man finds coworker dead

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies found a man dead in his home Wednesday.

Deputies consider the death “suspicious,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

Deputies responded to a home on Arrowood Lane, not far from Lake Wheeler around 6 p.m. after they received a call reporting an unresponsive man.

Investigators say a coworker went to check on the welfare of the man who died and found him unresponsive.

Investigators are withholding the man’s name until his family is notified.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Ashad Hajela
Ashad Hajela reports on public safety for The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He studied journalism at New York University.
