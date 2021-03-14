Injured bald eagle rescued off interstate near Raleigh, sent to rehabilitation center

A Raleigh officer rescued an injured bald eagle on the off ramp at Interstate 540 and Aviation Parkway, police said Saturday. Courtesy of the Raleigh Police Department

An injured bald eagle was rescued Friday by a Raleigh police officer, and has since been sent to a rehabilitation center.

The officer, who the Raleigh Police Department identified by only as Officer Kostka, responded to a call on Friday about an injured eagle on the off ramp at Interstate 540 and Aviation Parkway, RPD spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said. The department first announced the rescue on Twitter Saturday.

Yesterday one of our officers had the opportunity to help one of our city’s wildlife residents. Thank you to Officer Kostka for taking the time to get this eagle into the proper hands for rehabilitation. #RPDOutreach pic.twitter.com/GSDhSOrZbz — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) March 13, 2021

Kostka found the bird on the ground roughly 15 feet away from the road. It was upright, but either too dazed or unable to fly away, Hourigan said.

He wrapped the bird in a towel and transported it to Animal Emergency Hospital & Urgent Care, a veterinary facility at 409 Vick Ave in Raleigh.

Lyrika Evans, a receptionist at the animal hospital, confirmed Sunday that the eagle had left the hospital and been transported to a rehabilitation center.

She said the length of the eagle’s stay there will depend on its recovery process, and was unable to say what injuries the eagle had sustained.

Bald eagles, which were once an endangered species, are no longer considered threatened or endangered, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

As of 1983, bald eagles were all but gone in North Carolina — until state biologists began conservation efforts to bolster wild populations. Today, hundreds of the birds nest across the state.