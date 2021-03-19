Driver in Durham motorcyclist’s death indicted for murder

A driver was indicted on charges including second-degree murder Thursday in the death of a motorcyclist in Durham last year.

Timothy Tavarres Long, 26, of Durham, was also indicted on charges of felony death by vehicle, felony serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving to endanger. Police believe alcohol was a factor.

On Sept. 18, 2020, around 11 p.m., Michael Worsman, 32, and his wife, Annie Worsman, 31, were riding a Harley Davidson on Fayetteville Road near Stratford Lakes Drive when Long struck them from behind in a Honda Accord, a release from the police department stated.

The couple was transported to Duke University Hospital where Michael Worsman was pronounced dead. Annie Worsman had life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition when the Durham Police Department sent out the news release last year.

The News & Observer has asked the Durham Police Department for an update on her condition.

Long and his passenger were not injured in the crash. He was initially cited for misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid colliding with a vehicle.