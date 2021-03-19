School employee in Harnett County charged with sexual contact with a child

DUI or Criminal Handcuff with Bars Behind in Shadows Getty Images/iStockphoto

A former Cape Fear Christian Academy employee has been charged with sexual contact with a child, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Tammy Moran, 45, of Coats on Friday and charged her with three counts of “sexual activity by a substitute parent,” according to a release from Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats. After family members reported the incidents to the sheriff’s office this week, Coats wrote, investigators found “digital evidence” of the incidents, leading to the arrest.

Cape Fear Christian Academy’s board met Friday afternoon and voted to fire Moran, according to Karen Parker, the academy’s head of school. Moran was previously listed as chief finance officer.

Parker also wrote that the incidents did not happen on the grounds of the school, which is located in Erwin.

“The Academy is devastated by this incident and asks for the community’s support and prayers during this difficult time,” Parker wrote. “The safety and well-being of our students are of utmost importance. The school has been and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement in this ongoing matter.”

Moran is being held in the Harnett County jail on a $150,000 secured bond. The sheriff’s office is still investigating, according to Coats, and further charges are possible.