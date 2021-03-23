Will Gov. Cooper roll back NC’s COVID restrictions? How to watch today’s briefing.

In a news conference today, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to loosen Phase 3 restrictions currently in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The current stay-at-home order, part of Phase 3 of Cooper’s reopening plan, is set to expire on Friday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,591 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and 1,248 new cases on Monday. On Friday and Saturday, the latest days for which data is available, 5.7% and 5.8% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. It’s the first time since March 5 that the rate exceeded 5%. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

The governor is also likely to give an update on vaccine distribution in the state. More than 3.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina, and more than 1.4 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated as of Monday.

Cooper will appear with NC DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 2 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live here or at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL, CBS 17 and PBS NC in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well. The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.