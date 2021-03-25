Gov. Cooper has his third press conference of the week today. Here’s how to watch.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper speaks a press briefing on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a news conference today — his third in three days — where he could provide an update on the state’s coronavirus vaccine distribution plan.

On Tuesday, Cooper announced that Phase 3 restrictions for restaurants, businesses and mass gatherings would be eased starting Friday, March 26, at 5 p.m. On Wednesday, Cooper held a press conference to introduce his proposed state budget.

According to the latest numbers, more than 4.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Carolina, and more than 1.5 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated. That’s nearly one in five adults.

The state is currently vaccinating people in Group 4 of the vaccination roll-out plan.

Cooper will appear with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and members of the state coronavirus task force.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 2 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live here or at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

Major affiliated television stations in markets across the state — such as ABC11, WRAL, CBS 17 and PBS NC in the Triangle — normally televise or stream the governor’s news briefings, as well. The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.