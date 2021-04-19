DOT closes US 70 in Garner after substance found on highway

NCDOT say US 70 near Garner will remain closed until Monday afternoon. ttisbell@sunherald.com File

A section of U.S. 70 in Garner closed Monday morning.

The highway was closed in both directions near the intersection with Jones Sausage Road. at 7:57 a.m. and was expected to stay closed until 3:57 p.m., according to the NC Department of Transportation.

The closure followed the discovery of an unknown substance on the road and was expected to have a high impact on traffic.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.