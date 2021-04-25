Wake County to open second regional vaccine clinic. Here’s how you can get a dose.

Wake County Operations Nurse Andrea Valentine fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic at Oak City Cares on Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Raleigh, NC rwillett@newsobserver.com

Wake County Public Health will open a second regional vaccination clinic Monday, the county announced in a news release.

The clinic will be located in at the Wake County Northern Regional Center in Wake Forest. It opens less than a month after the county announced the opening of its first regional clinic at 5809 Departure Drive in Raleigh. At the time Wake said appointments could be made for that site, PNC Arena, the Wake County Commons Building or Wake County Public Health Center on Sunnybrook Road.

Any person age 16 or older will be eligible to receive free doses of the COVID-19 vaccine five days a week at the Wake Forest clinic.

“It’s not always easy for people to go to Raleigh to access county programs and services like mass vaccination clinics,” Ross Yeager, the director of the Northern Regional Center, said in the news release. “That’s exactly why these regional centers exist — to bring those services to residents in the community where they live.”

The clinic will open at reduced hours for the first two days, before moving to regularly scheduled hours on Wednesday as follows:

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Closed.

Thursday: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Those seeking an appointment can make one at WakeGov.com/vaccine or by calling 919-250-1515. Appointments will take roughly 30 minutes, according to the county.

More than 3 million people in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while over 2.5 million are fully vaccinated against the virus.

The county said additional regional clinics will follow in the coming weeks, with the Southern Regional Center in Fuquay-Varina set to open May 10, and the Eastern Regional Center in Zebulon on May 24.