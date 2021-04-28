NC Gov. Cooper to announce updated COVID restrictions for May. Here’s how to watch.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper delivers his State of the State address before a joint session of the North Carolina House and Senate on Monday, April 26, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a news conference today to outline the updated COVID-19 safety restrictions for the month of May.

The current phase of Cooper’s reopening plan expires on Friday.

The current order limits most outdoor gatherings to 100 people and indoor gatherings to 50 people. Retail establishments can operate at full capacity under the order, while restaurants are limited to 75% capacity inside.

Bars, concert venues and sports arenas are limited to 50% capacity under the order.

Cooper said in a news conference last week that nearly all COVID-19 restrictions affecting businesses and social gatherings could be lifted by June 1, but that some version of the mask mandate will remain in place.

Cooper will appear with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 2 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

In the Triangle area, news stations ABC11, CBS 17 and WRAL will televise the press conference (CBS 17 will switch to streaming for the Q&A portion). Those outlets, along with PBS NC, will also stream the briefing on their websites and news apps.

The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.