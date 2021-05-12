The News & Observer announces 2021 summer interns

The News & Observer’s summer interns in 2021, top row: Avi Bajpai, Leah Boyd, Priya Dames, Maydha Devarajan. Bottom row: Angelica Edwards, Aubrey Gulick, Jeremiah Holloway and Nina Pasquini.

The News & Observer is proud to announce its 2021 summer interns.

The eight journalists will work in departments across the newsroom, including our metro teams, sports and visuals. They’ll work alongside our staff covering everything from the coronavirus pandemic to Triangle happenings.

The students bring experiences from college publications, city magazines and radio stations across the country. In addition to writing for The News & Observer, The Herald-Sun and the publications’ websites, they’ll receive training and coaching from the newsroom’s journalists.

Look for their bylines this summer.

Here are the interns.

Avi Bajpai (Politics)

Bajpai is a recent graduate of George Washington University. He was editor-in-chief of Media File, a student-run media criticism website, and reported for the campus newspaper, The GW Hatchet. Last year, he was an intern for Street Sense Media, where he reported on homelessness and affordable housing. He most recently worked at Philadelphia magazine.

Avi Bajpai, News & Observer intern

Leah Boyd (Metro)

Boyd is a rising junior at Duke University, where she is the editor-in-chief of The Chronicle, Duke’s independent student newspaper, and also works in the Duke Reporters’ Lab. She is studying biomedical engineering.

Leah Boyd, News & Observer intern

Priya Dames (Science)

Dames is a recent graduate of the University of Florida, where she received a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in computer science. She has been a reporter at The Independent Florida Alligator. She is working at The N&O as a Mass Media Science & Engineering fellow, a program of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Priya Dames, News & Observer intern. She is working at The N&O as a Mass Media Science & Engineering fellow, a program of the American Association for the the Advancement of Science.

Maydha Devarajan (Metro)

Devarajan is a rising senior at UNC-Chapel Hill and has been a reporter for The Daily Tar Heel for the past three years. She was the summer 2020 University Desk editor and will serve next year as editor of Elevate, which highlights and celebrates underrepresented communities. She also is co-president of Monsoon, UNC’s South Asian affairs magazine. This internship is supported by the North Carolina Local News Lab Fund at the North Carolina Community Foundation.

Maydha Devarajan, News & Observer intern

Angelica Edwards (Visuals)

Edwards is a rising senior at UNC-Chapel Hill majoring in media and journalism with a visual communications track. She was co-photo editor at UNC’s student-run newspaper, The Daily Tar Heel. She co-founded UNC’s chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and plays french horn in UNC’s wind ensemble.

Angelica Edwards, News & Observer intern Angelica Edwards

Aubrey Gulick (Features)

Gulick is a rising junior at Hillsdale College, where she studies history, journalism and music. She is a reporter for Hillsdale’s Collegian paper and contributes to Hillsdale’s radio program. She is an intern through the Intercollegiate Studies Institute’s Collegiate Network.

Aubrey Gulick, News & Observer intern

Jeremiah Holloway (Sports)

Holloway is a rising senior at UNC-Chapel Hill, majoring in journalism with a minor in Hispanic studies. He is managing editor of Black Ink, a publication of the Black Student Movement organization. He is a senior sports writer at The Daily Tar Heel.

Jeremiah Holloway, News & Observer intern

Nina Pasquini (Metro)

Pasquini is a graduate of Harvard University where she studied French literature. She wrote for Harvard’s paper, The Crimson, and was editor of The Crimson’s weekly magazine of long-form journalism. She was an intern for Harvard Magazine.

Nina Pasquini, News & Observer intern