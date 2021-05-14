NC Gov. Cooper expected to address CDC mask guidance. How to watch today’s briefing.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper arrives for a press briefing on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a press conference today to address the new CDC mask guidance and how it affects North Carolina’s current mask mandate.

The CDC said on Thursday that vaccinated people can go without masks when in large or small groups, indoors or outdoors, and without physical distancing. The CDC still recommends masking in health care centers, congregate care settings and while on public transportation or airplanes.

North Carolina’s current mask mandate allows for vaccinated people to go maskless outdoors (except when in large crowds) and when around other vaccinated people. The state requires that all people, vaccinated or not, wear masks indoors in public spaces or when in groups.

Cooper, who will appear with NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, could alter all or parts of the state’s mask mandate.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 1:30 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

In the Triangle area, news stations ABC11, CBS 17 and WRAL will televise the press conference (CBS 17 will switch to streaming for the Q&A portion). Those outlets, along with PBS NC, will also stream the briefing on their websites and news apps.

The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.