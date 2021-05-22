Push for Palestine liberation draws 1,000 marchers in Raleigh for second week

For the second straight week, more than 1,000 people marched through downtown Raleigh in support of Palestinians, calling for an end to Israeli violence in Gaza.

The rally filled streets with chants of “Free, free Palestine” as demonstrators called for an end to U.S. aid to Israel, describing the cease-fire declared on Friday as inadequate.

“The cease-fire is not enough,” said Roxana Bendezu, an organizer with Migrant Roots Media. “The U.S. needs to stop sending money to the government of Israel that has been displacing people for 73 years.”

Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire late this week, stopping the 11-day exchange of bombs and rocket fire that left much of the Gaza Strip destroyed and more than 200 people dead.

Many of the bombing victims have been children, and the violence has left scores homeless. Supporters describe Palestinians being forcibly removed from their homes through expansions of Israeli settlements, likening the practice backed by Israeli courts as ethnic cleansing.

Marchers in Raleigh drew a connection to Palestinians’ struggle abroad and the Black Lives Matter movement at home.

“There’s a deep connection,” said Manzoor Cheema with Muslims for Social Justice. “The same tear gas tanks that are fired at Palestinians are fired at Black Lives Matter people.”

President Joe Biden has spoken little publicly about the conflict, telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he expected the fighting to de-escalate. But he has kept a firm commitment to U.S. financial support, a sticking point for many Raleigh marchers.

Some carried signs showing Netanyahu with a Hitler mustache, bearing the message, “You become what you hate.”

“I think it’s our responsibility to speak out as citizens, when our taxpayer dollars are being used for war crimes,” said Rania Masri. “It’s basically our responsibility as Americans of any political persuasion to stand in opposition when our government supports apartheid.”

Last week, a larger crowd estimated at 3,000 filled Raleigh streets calling for an end to the violence.

The march drew some Jewish demonstrators who voiced their support.

“I was told the lie when I was a child that Palestinians don’t care about their children and use them as human shields,” said Erika Reif. “It’s all a lie.”

She carried a placard showing victims of violence in Gaza.

“I like to educate the people walking by,” she said on Fayetteville Street. “Mostly because people just don’t know what’s going on.”