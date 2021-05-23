Water shortage advisory declared in Johnston County

The Neuse River in Johnston County, where officials have declared a water shortage emergency. cliddy@newsobserver.com

Officials in Johnston County have asked residents to limit water consumption to essential uses while supplies are low.

The county declared a water shortage advisory Sunday and advised against irrigation or filling swimming pools. The shortage is expected to last through Memorial Day.

County spokeswoman Lu Hickey said the shortage stems from supplies being temporarily unavailable. The county is expanding capacity by 2 million gallons a day at Timothy G. Broome treatment plant and expects to finish within a few weeks.

Anyone with questions should call public utilities at 919-989-5075.