A solution to Johnston water shortage is in sight, but residents told to limit usage

Johnston County is asking its residents to use water only for essential activities, which means not watering lawns or filling swimming pools. Staff Photographer

With rainfall rare, Johnston County is asking its residents to use water only for essential activities through at least Memorial Day weekend.

With the holiday weekend approaching, Johnston County instituted a water shortage emergency that asks county residents not to fill backyard pools and water their lawns.

The shortage is a result of the county being unable to boost its water supply via purchase while waiting on an upgrade to be completed in a couple of weeks at one of its water treatment plants.

County spokesperson Lu Hickey, in an email to the News & Observer, said the county serves 40,000 retail customers in addition to providing water to bulk customers, like towns and private utilities within the county.

“The county has issued the water shortage advisory requesting conservation to all of our retail and bulk customers,” Hickey said.

The county issued the water shortage emergency on Sunday. The News & Observer previously reported Johnston County purchases some of its water supply from the town of Smithfield, which turned off its supply due to problems at a treatment plant.

Meanwhile, a solution should be in place by early June.

Work is nearly complete at the Timothy G. Broome Johnston County water treatment plant that will expand capacity by 2 million gallons per day. The construction contract for that project was awarded in July 2019 and the $4.7 million expansion should be done in around two weeks, Hickey said.

It’s been an uneven month with Johnston County’s water system. Last Friday, county officials lifted the water shortage advisory, allowing residents to return to the normal schedule of alternate day irrigation and pool filling days. Houses with odd numbers could use water for those purposes on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, while even-numbered addresses could do so on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

But that only lasted two days before further restrictions were instituted on Sunday with a return to the water shortage emergency.

On Monday, the county announced the Johnston East water distribution system would provide chloraminated water through June 1. While those areas normally receive water that contains a safe amount of chlorine, ammonia is also being added for disinfection due to the supply shortage.

Affected areas include portions of the Archer Lodge, Buffalo and O’Neals water districts in addition to the Flowers Plantation area served by Aqua Inc., and the Riverwood area that receives its water from the Town of Clayton.

County officials warned that some customers in those areas may see discolored water, though it won’t affect the water quality. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, using or drinking water with small amounts of chloramine does not cause harmful health effects.

However, dialysis centers must remove those chemicals before the water is used. The water should also not be used in tropical fish tanks.