A veterans’ memorial in the works for Chapel Hill reaches a Memorial Day milestone

CHAPEL HILL

Years of planning and fundraising will pay off with the Memorial Day unveiling of the next phase of the long-awaited Orange County Veterans Memorial.

Visitors to the Memorial Day event will see the permanent 40-foot flagpole and circular stone wall and plaza area that marks phase 2 of the project. While there’s still more work to do and more money to be raised, Bruce Runberg, co-chairman of the fundraising committee, said the public can now see a complete memorial site.

“It’s the culmination of many years of effort and, in particular, fundraising for this site,” Runberg, a retired Navy captain, said in an interview Sunday. “We’ve got two more phases, but this is the most significant of the phases.”

The Memorial Day commemoration starts at 8 a.m. at a tree-shaded site near southern Orange County’s human services complex on Homestead Road in Chapel Hill.

Years in the planning

It’s been eight years since a group of Orange County veterans got together to turn their dream of a veterans’ memorial into reality. Orange County would lend its support to the project, donating land for the site. Chapel Hill and Carrboro also added support.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Memorial Day in 2017. Fundraising efforts have been complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Runberg said. They’re relying on private donations to pay for most of the project.

“It’s been a long 8-year endeavor,” said David Swanson, the Carrboro designer of the project, in an interview Sunday. “It’s been a slow process trying to raise money through donor bricks and other means of fundraising.”

Runberg said they’ve raised $150,000 of the $400,000 that the committee estimates will be needed to complete the memorial. He said the remaining $250,000 will help fund the next two phases, which will include a permanent kiosk with digital information on Orange County veterans and additional walkways and brick work.

But even at this stage, Runberg said it’s a place where people can come and reflect on the many who’ve served in the nation’s military.

“It’s not a place of monuments but a place for tranquility and peace for people to come to commemorate those who’ve given their lives or served in the armed forces,” he said.

How to help

Go to https://ocveteransmemorial.com/donate/ to donate online to the Orange County Veterans Memorial. You can also make checks out to Orange County Veterans Memorial, 169 Boone Square Street, #223, Hillsborough, NC 27278.

