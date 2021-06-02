NC Gov. Cooper to hold press conference with update on COVID relief. How to watch.

Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing on North CarolinaÕs coronavirus pandemic response Thursday, March. 25, 2021 at the NC Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. tlong@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a press conference today to update the state’s progress in slowing the spread of the coronavirus and to speak on rent and utility assistance.

Cooper will appear with members of the Coronavirus Task Force, including N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, and members of the N.C. Office of Resiliency and Recovery.

Today’s press conference will be the governor’s first to be attended in-person by members of the media since the start of the pandemic, more than a year ago.

At least 1,003,243 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,101 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

Roughly 53% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 48.8% are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

How to watch Gov. Cooper’s press conference

Today’s news briefing will start at 3 p.m.

The briefing can be streamed live at ncdps.gov/news-conference. It will be delivered in English, Spanish and American Sign Language.

In the Triangle area, news stations ABC11, CBS 17 and WRAL televise the press conference (CBS 17 will switch to streaming for the Q&A portion). Those outlets, along with PBS NC, will also stream the briefing on their websites and news apps.

The governor’s office also shares the livestreams on his official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

If you can’t watch or stream, you can listen live on WPTF radio, on 680 AM and 98.5 FM.