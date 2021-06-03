Just in time for National Doughnut Day, here are the best Triangle shops and deals

Krispy Kreme doughnuts, shown in this 2017 file photo. AP

The first Friday in June is always one of the sweetest days of the year.

National Doughnut Day falls on June 4 this year, celebrating the rings of fried dough we buy by the dozen. Glazed or sugared, filled with custard or jam, there’s a doughnut for every taste, daring or classic.

The Triangle is a hotbed for doughnut lovers, home to iconic Krispy Kreme locations and launching points for trendy upstarts.

Here are many of the best doughnuts in the Triangle, with many offering sugary sweet deals for National Doughnut Day.

Krispy Kreme

Six locations in the Triangle. krispykreme.com

For North Carolinians, an original glazed doughnut from Krispy Kreme is synonymous with doughnuts themselves. These delicious whispers are like fried clouds draped in sugary silk. And when the “Hot Now” neon glows, all bets are off. Krispy Kreme is running one of the most compelling vaccine sweeteners out there, giving free doughnuts every day for the rest of the year to vaccinated people. For National Doughnut Day they’re giving away one free doughnut to everyone, and two to those who’ve had their COVID vaccine.

Duck Donuts

Three locations in the Triangle. duckdonuts.com

This national doughnut behemouth started as a seaside doughnut shop in North Carolina. Duck Donuts has a fanatical following, with fans lining up for the old fashioned-style doughnuts sugared and flavored to order.

Baker’s Dozen

1307 Buck Jones Rd., Cary. 919-377-1221

This popular old fashioned doughnut shop serves up light and pillowly classics, filled with jam or glazed and gleaming.

Heirloom Brewshop

219 S. West St., Raleigh. 919-297-8299 or heirloombrewshop.com

This light-filled jewel box of a cafe specializes in properly caffeinating those quiet moments. They also serve a menu of dishes from Laos, Taiwan and Japan, including made-to-order mochi doughnuts, which look like rings of fried pearls and come in seasonal flavors and glazes.

Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken

Eight locations in the Triangle. risebiscuitschicken.com

A couple years ago, Rise tried to move on from doughnuts and focus mostly on chicken sandwiches. Its legion of fans wouldn’t let them and soon all the doughnuts were back, including the popular maple bacon, creme brulee and sprinkles.

Monuts

1002 Ninth St., Durham. 919-286-2642 or monutsdonuts.com

One of the Triangle’s most popular home-grown doughnut shops, Monuts serves an often-changing menu of cake and yeast doughnuts. Apple cider is a mainstay. And no matter what it is, always order any fruit glazed option.

Tepuy

instagram.com/tepuydoughnuts

This doughnut pop-up is serving up some of the Triangle’s trendiest doughnuts. It doesn’t have a shop, but can be found at coffee shops like Idle Hour and Iris in Raleigh and Jetplane in Durham. Count your lucky stars if you find a strawberry with sprinkles.

Daylight Donuts

7550 Creedmoor Rd., Suite 101, Raleigh. 919-676-7442 or daylightdonutsraleigh.com

This North Raleigh shop has served up doughnuts for more than 30 years as the local franchise of a national chain. For National Doughnut Day, get a free doughnut with the purchase of a drink.

Carolina Glazed

5400 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. 919-474-9999

Situated in Research Triangle Park, this fairly new doughnut shop looks like it’s been around forever, serving up yeast and cake classics.

Early Bird

2616 Erwin Rd., Suite 101, Durham. 984-888-0417 or facebook.com/ebdonuts

For National Doughnut Day, this Durham shop is offering a free glazed doughnut while supplies last. If you miss out on those, Early Bird has a wide selection to satisfy every doughnut dream, including yeast and cake styles, filled and glazed.

Wooden Nickel Bakeshop

111 N. Churton St., Hillsborough. 919-932-0124 or downtownpies.com

A sister shop of the popular Hillsborough wing joint the Wooden Nickel, this bakery was created as a COVID-19 pandemic pivot, serving up weekend pastries and sweet treats. Those treats include cake style doughnuts with flavors that change each week, including varieties like Earl Grey blueberry, old fashioned apple cider and mango lime.

Sola Coffee

7705 Lead Mine Rd., Raleigh. 919-803-8983 or solacoffee.com

This North Raleigh coffee shop has a devoted following, owed in part to their nearly-bite-sized mini donuts, tossed in sugar or glazed with flavors like strawberry. These mini donuts have even become an ice cream flavor at Two Roosters Ice Cream.

Jack-Tar

202 Corcoran St., Durham. 919-682-5225 or jacktar-durham.com

The brunch superstar on the menu of this modern diner in downtown Durham is the trio of cruellers, which are fried to order and waft through the dining room, arriving still warm at the table and served with honey cream.