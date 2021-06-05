COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on June 5

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 600 new cases reported

At least 1,004,669 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,151 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 680 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from 481 cases on Thursday.

Twenty-one additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday. Deaths don’t necessarily occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 613 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Friday, the same count as the day before.

As of Wednesday, the latest day for which data is available, 2.5% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 54% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 50% are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

NC researchers find keeping masks on could save thousands of lives

As North Carolina eases coronavirus restrictions, researchers have found continuing to wear face masks could help save thousands of lives and prevent infections.

A team from East Carolina University, N.C. State University, UNC-Chapel Hill and Georgia Tech made a computer model that shows discontinuing mask wearing and other preventative behaviors would lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases within the next few months.

Dr. David Wohl, a UNC infectious disease specialist, wasn’t involved with the model but said precautions are still needed even as 50% of Wake County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Fifty percent is great, but we really need much more than that to prevent the kind of surge that is being predicted in this model,” Wohl said, according to The News & Observer.

NASCAR driver peeved over long airport lines

A NASCAR driver found himself stuck in low gear with hundreds of other passengers at Charlotte’s airport on Friday, as pent-up summer travel demand and waning COVID-19 concerns led to long TSA lines and missed flights.

“Congrats to @CLTAirport for the single biggest TSA checkpoint disaster I’ve ever seen this morning,” driver Tommy Joe Martins bemoaned in a string of tweets that included video of the lines. Martins drives a full schedule in the Xfinity series.

NASCAR driver Tommy Joe Martins posted video on Twitter showing the long lines at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Friday, June 4, 2021. Screen shot of Twitter video

With school typically out around this week each year, it’s a time for many Charlotte-area families to head out on vacations.

At a pre-Memorial Day weekend news conference, TSA and airport officials urged fliers to arrive at least two hours early for flights this summer as more travelers were expected..

Although North Carolina’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, masks are still required on airport property and on airplanes, Kevin Frederick, federal security director for the Transportation Security Administration, said at the news conference.