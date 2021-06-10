Local

Looking for Triangle events this Juneteenth? Here’s how you can celebrate.

In 2020, amid a nationwide reckoning of racial injustice, the pandemic put a halt to in-person celebrations planned for Juneteenth — the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.

Though Juneteenth has been celebrated in African American communities for more than 155 years, the killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests that followed helped raise awareness of the holiday among non-Black Americans.

Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, the day Union troops informed enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, the Civil War was over and they were free, though the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln two and a half years earlier.

This year, several organizations and museums across the Triangle are holding virtual and socially distanced in-person concerts, film screenings and panel discussions to honor Juneteenth.

June 11

June 12

June 14

June 16

June 17

June 18

June 19

June 20

June 26

Do you have a Juneteenth event you’d like to add to this list? Send it Maydha Devarajan at mdevarajan@newsobserver.com

Maydha Devarajan
Maydha Devarajan is a metro reporting intern at The News & Observer. This internship is supported by the North Carolina Local News Lab Fund at the North Carolina Community Foundation.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use