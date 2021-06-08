Oh babies! Duke Lemur Center celebrates five new infants and the reopening of tours.

Just in time for the reopening of tours to the public, the Duke Lemur Center has welcomed five new infant additions to its primate sanctuary.

The infants — named Clancy, Coconut Palm, Malala, Atticus and Scout — were born in March and April. Their births were announced on Friday, which was also the first day that the center offered tours to the public in 14 months because of the pandemic.

The infants include four lemurs and one mohol bushbaby, a primate that is closely related to lemur. They all come from rare, endangered or critically endangered species, explained Sara Clark, director of communications at the center.

They were bred as part of the center’s conservation breeding program, which seeks to create a “genetic safety net” for the animals. Lemurs, which are native to Madagascar, are the most endangered mammals on earth.

“If the worst happens, and these species go extinct on the island of Madagascar — the only place you can find lemurs in the wild — we have this safety net population here that ensures that we don’t lose them forever,” Clark said.

Clancy, with mother Maddie, a critically endangered mongoose lemur, was born on April 18, 2021. David Haring Duke Lemur Center

The announcement of the infants served as a sort of celebration for the reopening of tours at the center. Tours remain limited and must be reserved in advance.

The center offers two kinds of tours: a general tour, which offers an overview of the center, and a “walking with lemurs” tour, which allows visitors to walk through the lemurs’ habitat. All money from tour fees go back to funding animal care and maintenance.

“It was hard to be closed for 14 months, not just because we missed seeing people and telling them about the animals, but also because tours make up about 21% of our annual budget,” Clark said. “So by coming out and seeing the lemurs and learning about them, you’re also helping them in a very tangible way.”

Cute and crucial

The births of the infants are also exciting because they contribute to the Duke Lemur Center’s missions of conservation and non-invasive research, Clark said. Studying lemur reproduction, infant development and family relationships in North Carolina can provide knowledge that facilitates lemur care and conservation for wild populations in Madagascar.

Scout nursing with sleepy mother Sierra Mist. Scout, an endangered ring-tailed lemur was born on April 1, 2021, becoming the one of the first two ring-tailed lemurs to be born at the center since 2016. Sara Clark Duke Lemur Center

“Baby lemurs are super cute, that’s true, but they’re also really crucial for the survival of their species,” Clark said.

The five newly introduced infants come from a variety of species

▪ Clancy, a critically endangered mongoose lemur, was born on April 18.

▪ Coconut Palm, a rare mohol bushbaby, was born on March 3. Bushbabies are currently the only non-lemur primate species at the center.

▪ Atticus and Scout, endangered ring-tailed lemurs, were born on April 1, becoming the first two ring-tailed lemurs to be born at the center since 2016. They are also the first two to be named after the new species-wide naming theme, literary characters, with their names coming from the classic novel “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

▪ Finally, Malala, a blue-eyed black lemur, was born on April 1. Malala’s birth is a particularly exciting one, Clark explained, because there are fewer than a thousand of her species in the wild and fewer than 40 in North America.

To book a tour

Tours can be booked at the Duke Lemur Center’s website at lemur.duke.edu/engage/tours/. The website also offers options for virtual tours.