Fire destroys home under construction on Kildaire Farm Road just outside of Cary

An overnight fire that shot flames up to 50 feet into the air destroyed a home that was under construction on Kildaire Farm Road just outside of Cary Friday night, officials said.

No one was injured or displaced by the fire, and neighbors scrambled to keep the fire from reaching their homes, N&O newsgathering partner ABC11 reported.

Embers from the fire landed on Kildaire Farm Road and neighbors reported hot spots to firefighters, ABC11 reported.

The 10,000-square-foot home was being built at 2615 Kildaire Farm Road, near the Lochmere Golf Club

The cause of the fire was not known Saturday morning..