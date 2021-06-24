Biden motorcade will snarl Raleigh traffic today, but exactly where is not clear

Stopped motorists in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 wave to President Barack Obama’s motorcade as he heads to Apex in September 2011. President Biden’s motorcade will stop traffic in Raleigh on Thursday, June 24. chuck.liddy@newsobserver.com

You may not see President Joe Biden during his visit to Raleigh on Thursday, but you may get caught in a traffic jam created by his motorcade.

The State Highway Patrol and local police usually clear a path for visiting presidents, closing off the roads they and their entourage take to and from the airport.

In the case of Thursday’s visit to Raleigh, it’s not clear what route Biden will take.

The president is scheduled to visit a coronavirus vaccination clinic at the Green Road Community Center at 4:50 p.m. The center is off Green Road, between East Millbrook and New Hope Church roads in Northeast Raleigh.

The White House says Biden’s plane will arrive at Raleigh-Durham International Airport at 3:30 p.m. The shortest and easiest route from RDU to the center would use Interstate 540 to Capital Boulevard and come south.

But the president’s motorcade also could take Interstate 40 to the Beltline and up Capital Boulevard. The White House has not disclosed which route the president will take.

Either way, the president’s schedule has him arriving and departing during rush hour, which could add to delays for commuters. After the visit to the center, Biden is scheduled to be back at RDU and ready to take off for the flight home at 6:35 p.m.