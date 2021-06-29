Enjoying riding the bus for free in the Triangle? Here’s how long that will last

Passengers and bus drivers prepare to board their buses at the GoTriangle Regional Transit Center, on Monday, June 7, 2021, in Durham, N.C. ctoth@newsobserver.com

Triangle residents will be able to keep riding local buses for free through June 2022.

GoRaleigh, GoDurham, GoTriangle and GoCary will continue to let riders board the buses for free. Chapel Hill Transit is free all of the time.

The fares were suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as riders were asked to use the rear door to board the buses to maintain social distancing. The bus systems also “sought to ease financial burdens for the frontline workers” and others who relied on the transit systems, according to a news release.

“As we finally start to emerge from this pandemic, our transit agencies see this as an opportunity to do something good for the community while we also welcome back riders and attract new ones,” said GoTriangle President and CEO Charles E. Lattuca, in the news release. “We’ll bring even more value to the federal money as we use it to expand equity and impact our community in a positive way.”

The cost of going fare-free was covered by the federal government in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

GoDurham has returned to all-door boarding.

Masks are still required on public transit.