After Nepali worker’s death, the community he made in NC comes to his family’s aid

Bharat Raj Oli with his wife Chetana and son, Deserve. Bharat Oli died in June, and hundreds of people have raised money to help his wife and son in Nepal.

For more than a decade, Bharat Raj Oli was the first face to greet patrons at South Asian restaurants and grocery stores in Cary and Morrisville. In a community that’s seen immense growth in recent years, Oli, with his easy smile and helpful nature, was a near constant for many customers.

Oli died June 5 at the age of 34 from complications of an injury to the head after he fell, according to his death certificate. His unexpected death shocked many — those close to him and customers he served — who describe him as a “self-made man” and generous to a fault.

Since arriving in the Triangle from Nepal in 2010, Oli worked a number of jobs, from waiting tables at South Indian restaurant Udupi Cafe to serving as a cashier at Sangam Mart — all while sending money back home to his family who live in the Dang district of Nepal. He is survived by his wife, 2-year-old son, mother and siblings.

Separated from his family by thousands of miles, Oli’s employers, coworkers and members of the Nepal Center of North Carolina became his community in the United States in many ways.

Now, in the wake of his death, the community is returning his kindness by raising thousands of dollars to send to his family in Nepal.

The Nepal Center created a GoFundMe fundraiser to support Oli’s family and to pay for his funeral expenses. The response was so strong that organizers increased the fundraiser’s goal from $25,000 to $40,000, and then again to $50,000. Close to 900 people donated to the fund, which has raised over $49,400.

NCNC board members say they are working to ensure the funds go directly to the family.

Ishwar Devkota, one of the founders of NCNC and organizer of the fundraiser, believes the reaction to Oli’s GoFundMe speaks volumes about the impact he had on others.

“Whoever he met, he touched them,” Devkota said.

Ishwar Devkota, left, of the Nepal Center of North Carolina, and Bharat Raj Oli, at the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in 2010. Years later, Devkota said Oli would bring up that race, struck by how people “came together to help out a cause.” Contributed by Ishwar Devkota

Customers reflect

Devkota was one of the first people to welcome Oli, a family friend back in Nepal, to the United States. He said Oli worked as a reporter prior to arriving in the U.S. in 2010 on a Diversity Immigrant Visa, or the green card lottery program.

A week after Oli arrived, Devkota brought his friend to the Triangle’s Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, an event to educate and raise money for breast cancer awareness. Years later, Devkota said Oli would bring up that race again and again, struck by how people “came together to help out a cause.”

Soon, Oli began working at Triangle Indian Market, a grocery store formerly located in Cary’s Chatham Square. Among shoppers, Oli was known for a deep knowledge and trusted reputation of all the best supplies.

Over the years, he worked between crowded shelves stocked with everything from packaged tea-time snacks and bottles of achaar, or spicy pickled vegetables, to thick bags of rice and fresh vegetables.

He eventually became store manager at Triangle Indian Market, where he remained until 2015. The store eventually closed in 2019.

Sanchita Panda, who lives in Wake Forest, said her family bought groceries for several years from Triangle Indian Market, where Oli was always eager to recommend the best products to purchase or which Indian movie to rent from the store’s DVD collection.

“Even my daughter, she is now 15 years old — even she remembered (him),” she said.

Most recently, Oli worked at Sangam Mart, a grocery store in Morrisville. Owner Melpakkam Sundar said Oli was an intelligent worker, a man attuned to customer service who knew “everything.” It was at Oli’s request that the store started specifically stocking Nepali spices to better serve the Triangle’s Nepali community.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, when the store was only taking online orders, Oli would be the one coordinating with customers on the phone. When certain products weren’t in stock, Oli offered suggestions of replacements to buy instead, but most often, he just chatted with customers.

“We used to always be upset with him, and saying once he gets on a call with the customer, he will stay with the customer for 45 minutes,” Sundar recalled.

After Oli’s death, Sundar said shoppers asked where he was, one even calling from New York to inquire about him.

The news was a shock to Amarjeet Hardeep Grewal, another patron of Triangle Indian Market. Grewal said her husband would typically do the grocery shopping, but whenever she tagged along, she remembered seeing Oli’s “lovely face.”

Both Panda and Grewal said they donated to Oli’s GoFundMe, with Grewal noting that some of the employees of local South Asian grocery stores may have many people in their home countries depending on them.

“It’s (a) very hard life, how they come, reach here,” she said.

Bharat Raj Oli with his wife, Chetana, on their wedding day in 2018. Bharat Oli died in June in the United States, and hundreds of people have raised money to help his wife and son in Nepal. Courtesy of Chetana Karki Oli

‘A very big heart’

The last time Oli traveled to Nepal — nearly 8,000 miles from Cary — was two years ago. Nepal, with a population of more than 28 million people, is a mountainous country between India and the autonomous region of Tibet in China.

Oli married Chetana Karki Oli in 2018, and together, they share a young son named Deserve.

They first met when Oli returned to Nepal in 2012. He’d initially rejected ideas of marriage to Chetana, saying he didn’t have time to get married, she recalled. But after his father’s death a few years later, he reconnected with Chetana and proposed in 2017.

Chetana said her husband constantly put other people’s needs above his own.

“Always, he think about us, his family,” she said in a phone interview from Nepal in a combination of Hindi and English. She spoke often through tears.

“His mother, his son, wife. Always, ‘How can I make my family happy?’ That is what he always used to think. ‘When will my family come to me? When will they get visa?’”

If Oli knew a friend or relative was sick, he would send money without any hesitation.

“He had a very big heart,” Chetana said.

She said her husband often would talk about bringing his son to North Carolina and they would call and video chat every day.

Bharat Raj Oli with his wife, Chetana, and son, Deserve. Bharat Oli died in June, and hundreds of people have raised money to help his wife and son in Nepal. Courtesy of Chetana Karki Oli

Dealing with struggles

Still, living without immediate family in the United States took its toll. In the last few months of his life, Devkota said Oli was dealing with a lot, with the effects of the pandemic hitting especially hard. He wasn’t able to travel back to Nepal. He couldn’t work because he was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, though he eventually tested negative.

Those close to Oli say he also struggled with alcoholism, which Chetana said became worse after his father died. He sought professional help, with Nagi Reddy, who owns Triangle Indian Market and Udupi Cafe, even paying for that assistance at a rehabilitation program once.

But in June, Oli’s drinking led to an accidental fall and his death at Duke Hospital four days later, according to his death certificate.

Former employers and friends were left wondering whether they could have done more as they saw addiction take its toll on him personally and professionally. But they’ll also remember Oli’s selfless nature.

Kaizad Irani was Oli’s roommate and co-worker at Sangam Mart for more than a year. At home and at work, they spent nearly all their time together.

“He was like family,” Irani said.

Irani’s favorite thing about Oli was how caring he was. He had a “good soul,” and he always wanted to feed people, he said.

“He’d always put food in front of you,” Irani said. “Nothing happens at home, (you’re watching) on T.V., cooking, you got friends over...you don’t want to eat, right?... He’ll still come with a plateful and just put it in front of you.”

In the last two months, Oli stopped cooking and feeding others, Irani said, which is when his other roommates started to realize something was wrong.

Oli constantly thought about his family, Irani and others said.

“(His family) had really huge expectations from Bharat, having (him) in the U.S., financially and morally support and everything,” Ghimire said.

Both Reddy and Sundar, the Sangam Mart owner, said they believed Oli had great potential. Under different circumstances, Sundar said Oli could have owned his own store one day.

“To get a green card is so difficult, so he had a beautiful opportunity, but let it go,” Sundar said. “That was really sad.”

‘We all come together’

Dharma Pantha, who serves on the Nepal Center’s board of directors, is a licensed clinical mental health and addiction counselor. He emphasized that the organization has resources to offer mental health counseling for its members and those struggling in the community.

Pantha said he’s learned a lot from the outpouring of support and the reaction to Oli’s death.

“When there is a death, we all come in together,” he said. “When there’s something significant happen, we all come together immediately.”

Ananda Ghimire, the joint secretary at the center, said Oli’s family wanted his body to be sent back to Nepal, but agreed to have his cremation — customary for Hindus — done in North Carolina. In June, the center held a funeral for Oli at the City of Oaks Funeral Home and Cremations, which members say was attended by around 60 people.

“At his young age, at 34, going through this — it’s heartbreaking,” Ghimire said.

In Hinduism, there is a core belief in a repetition of life cycles. The goal is to live one’s life doing good deeds in the hopes of eventually reaching moksha, a transcendent state and salvation from the cycle of births and deaths.

Devkota, who lit Oli’s funeral pyre, said given how many people donated and supported Oli in his death, perhaps he has reached moksha — he has been released from his earthly duties.

“You don’t have to be a big person to touch anybody; you can be a simple person and touch simple people,” Devkota said. “So that’s what he did. And it showed.”

Maydha Devarajan is an intern at The News & Observer, supported by the North Carolina Local News Lab Fund at the North Carolina Community Foundation.