Craving a hot dog this patriotic weekend? Here are 16 of the best in the Triangle.

“All the way” in North Carolina means mustard, onions and chili — usually slaw, but sometimes not.

The Carolina Dog is our regional contribution to the great hot dog traditions of America, a pantheon of frankfurters with the likes of New York and Chicago styles.

Be it baseball games or cookouts, mid-summer is a time for hot dogs. As beloved as barbecue is in North Carolina, hot dogs aren’t far behind, with many of the state’s historic stands still serving after decades in business.

If you’re looking for a hot dog tour of the Triangle, here’s 16 joints to start with.

Accordion Club

316 W. Geer St., Durham.

The quintessential dive bar with a heart of gold, this is the place for chili connoisseurs. Hot dogs spin and glisten in a carousel behind the bar and toppings range from best-you’ve-ever-had beef chili to nacho cheese to locally made kimchi.

6209 Rock Quarry Rd., Raleigh. 984-200-5637 or alphadawgsin.com

This South Raleigh spot specializes in Jersey Style dogs, topped with grilled peppers and onions and fried potatoes. The old fashioned hot dog bun is ho-hum here, with Alpha Dawgs subbing in a triangular pizza bread to better contain the mound of toppings.

105 W. Chatham St., Cary. 919-467-1877 or ashworthdrugs.com

This working pharmacy in downtown Cary is revered for its hot dogs and old school soda fountain. On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the special is two hot dogs for $4.

107 E. Parrish St., Suite 105, Durham. 919-680-2333 or bullcityburgerandbrewery.com

Everything except the ketchup is made in-house at this downtown Durham counter service spot, including the all-beef hot dogs. Toppings include triple-fermented sauerkraut for funk fans and all-beef chili for traditionalists. The spicy beer mustard is made with beer brewed just a few feet away.

713 N. West St., Raleigh. facebook.com/thecardinalbar

The secret at this much-lauded hot dog bar is the griddled bun that’s brushed with mayo.

2233 Avent Ferry Rd., Suite 102, Raleigh. 919-834-3354 or facebook.com/cloosconeyisland

Everything is made to order at Cloos’, which means it might take a minute but you’re not gambling on less-than-crispy fries. For more than 30 years, this favorite of NC State students has served hot dog styles from around the country, from the sauerkraut and mustard of New York, the relish and peppers of Chicago and, of course, Carolina style.

Cricket’s Grill

506 E. Market St., Smithfield. 919-934-0938

Most weekdays around lunchtime you’ll find a line in downtown Smithfield leading to Cricket’s Grill, where the hot dogs are bright red. There are only a couple of concrete benches at this cash-only joint, as most people have somewhere else to be. You’ll hear hot dogs ordered “fried hard” and that’s a clue to follow the lead if you like yours with crisp. Tater tots are always a smart order, and good luck not finishing them before you get back to your car.

617 Hicks St., Durham. 919-797-1006 or durhamfillingstation.com

The space will probably always be known as the place where Wimpy’s used to be, but the Durham Filling Station does its predecessor proud. Dogs can come topped with cheese or peppers or order the “junkyard” for a little bit of everything.

4879 NC Hwy 42, Clayton. 919-553-4088 or facebook.com/thegrocerybag40

They call them “almost famous hot dogs,” but who are they kidding? Located in a Johnston County gas station, this counter claims to have served more than 7 million hot dogs in its 50-year history.

415 E. Main St., Clayton. 919-553-7528

This downtown diner has served Clayton for generations, and the hot dogs are the main draw. The tablecloths are red gingham, the floor is checkered, the coleslaw is coarse and the fries are crinkle. It’s the kind of place if you’re not already a regular, you want to be one.

701 Foster St., Durham. 919-682-0071 or kingssandwichshop.com

In the movie “Bull Durham,” beyond the outfield fence you’ll see King’s, looking much the same as it does today. Though it’s nearly 80 years old, King’s is a modern hot dog shop, serving Carolina reds and all-beef hot dogs and the classic toppings alongside contemporary cravings like Impossible burgers. King’s also serves up one of the area’s best vegetarian dogs, a smoked carrot dog.

100 E. Main St., Suite C. Carrboro. 919-967-2185 or nealsdeli.com

Is a hot dog a sandwich? Well Neal’s says maybe so, slipping a trio of hot dogs on its hot sandwiches menu. The biscuits and sandwiches at Neal’s Deli are beloved, and the hot dogs march to their own drum. The classic comes on a Guglhupf pretzel roll and is best dressed with mustard. Another is topped with fried apples and melted cheddar cheese.

facebook.com/quedogs

You’ll find this popular food truck parked outside many of the Triangle’s top breweries. Que Dogs doesn’t force North Carolinians to choose between barbecue and hot dogs, offering barbecue as a hot dog topping.

7 S. West St., Raleigh. 919-832-8292 or roastgrill.com

There isn’t a more beloved counter in all of Raleigh than the lucky stools of the Roast Grill. Diners can watch the hot dogs slowly turning black and blistered on the griddle. A no-frills beer or a bottled coke is the ideal pairing to one of North Carolina’s most sublime dining experiences.

214 S. White St., Wake Forest. 919-556-8026 or shortysfamoushotdogs.com

Open since 1916, Shorty’s is the oldest hot dog spot on this list, having served up weiners on a bun for more than a century.

Four locations in the Triangle; three in Raleigh, one in Garner. snoopys.com

This Raleigh institution has been the favored late night spot of countless college students. Its downtown location was closed this year to make way for development, but the brand will live on through four remaining stands.

107 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-903-9566 or supdogs.com

Since it opened in 2014, Sup Dogs has been a favorite with UNC-Chapel Hill students and serves up some of the wildest dogs on this list. Sure you can get a Carolina dog, but this is the place you go if you want one topped with grilled pineapple or buffalo sauce or whole onion rings.